Fort Bragg, CA

A rainy Sunday in Fort Bragg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Fort Bragg Digest
 9 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fort Bragg Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Bragg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0aSvnGa700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

