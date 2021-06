NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio – The 20th Cy Young Days Festival is this weekend. It’s the 21st year for the event, which was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event – which honors Ohio native Cy Young, one of the game’s greatest pitchers - is free and includes a car show, cornhole tournament, parade, old-time baseball games and other activities. Scott Longert, who came out with a children’s biography on Young in 2020, will be selling and signing books.