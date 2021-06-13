Cancel
Middlefield, OH

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Middlefield

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 9 days ago

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Sunday is set to be rainy in Middlefield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Middlefield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvn9UH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Middlefield, OH
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

