Cimino, who identifies as straight, tells the British magazine Attitude that he's received death threats from a minority in the LGBTQ community upset that a straight man is playing a gay role. Meanwhile, Cimino says he didn't expect to receive hate from his own family for playing a gay role. “I got some homophobic comments — I kind of expected that to happen. I didn’t expect it from my own family members, though," says Cimino. "Some of them reached out, saying, 'You used to be so cool; now you're so gay.' I chalk it up to ignorance. People have that programming and they often don’t have to evolve and try to push past that."