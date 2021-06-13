Daily Weather Forecast For Winslow
WINSLOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 106 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.