Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winslow, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Winslow

Posted by 
Winslow Times
Winslow Times
 9 days ago

WINSLOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvmw6e00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winslow Times

Winslow Times

Winslow, AZ
2
Followers
17
Post
526
Views
ABOUT

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winslow, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Winslow, AZPosted by
Winslow Times

Winslow gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WINSLOW, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Winslow, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 524 W Third St. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.27 at Chevron at 2001 N Park Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.