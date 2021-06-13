Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenwood Springs, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Glenwood Springs

Posted by 
Glenwood Springs Voice
Glenwood Springs Voice
 9 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Glenwood Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glenwood Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvlx1a00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glenwood Springs Voice

Glenwood Springs Voice

Glenwood Springs, CO
4
Followers
20
Post
297
Views
ABOUT

With Glenwood Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
Glenwood Springs Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Glenwood Springs Saturday

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Glenwood Springs area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at LOCO at 51171 Highway 6 & 24. Regular there was listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Conoco at 3950 Midland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.