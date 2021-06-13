Rice Lake Daily Weather Forecast
RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
