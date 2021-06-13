Cancel
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 9 days ago

RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvlvG800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

