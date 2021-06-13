Cancel
Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 9 days ago

CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvltUg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clearlake, CA
