Tomah, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Tomah

Posted by 
Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 9 days ago

TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvlnRY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tomah Today

Tomah Today

Tomah, WI
ABOUT

With Tomah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

