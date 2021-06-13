Jasper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JASPER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.