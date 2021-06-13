Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Sunday rain in Eufaula: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 9 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Eufaula Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eufaula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSvlfNk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
15
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related