Dumas, TX

Weather Forecast For Dumas

Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 9 days ago

DUMAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dumas, TX
