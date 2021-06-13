Cancel
Detroit Lakes, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes

Posted by 
Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 9 days ago

DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvlcjZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

