4-Day Weather Forecast For Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.