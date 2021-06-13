Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva Times
 9 days ago

LAKE GENEVA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvlWO500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Geneva, WI
