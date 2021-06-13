Sunday rain in Lexington meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(LEXINGTON, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lexington Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.