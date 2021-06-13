Cancel
Perryville, MO

Perryville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Perryville News Watch
 9 days ago

PERRYVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvlSrB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perryville, MO
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

