New Ulm, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For New Ulm

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 9 days ago

NEW ULM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvlRyS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

