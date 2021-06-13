Daily Weather Forecast For Astoria
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain during the day; while rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
