Daily Weather Forecast For Astoria

ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain during the day; while rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



