Union City, TN

Weather Forecast For Union City

Posted by 
Union City Times
 9 days ago

UNION CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSvlOZV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Union City, TN
ABOUT

With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

