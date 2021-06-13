Weather Forecast For Union City
UNION CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
