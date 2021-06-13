La Grande Daily Weather Forecast

LA GRANDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



