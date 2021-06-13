Cancel
La Grande, OR

La Grande Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
La Grande Today
 9 days ago

LA GRANDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0aSvlNgm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

