Daily Weather Forecast For Shawano

SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.