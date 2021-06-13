Cancel
Levelland, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Levelland

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 9 days ago

LEVELLAND, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvlK2b00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Levelland, TX
ABOUT

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

