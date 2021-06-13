Sandpoint Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.