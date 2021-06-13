Cancel
Barre, VT

Rainy forecast for Barre? Jump on it!

Barre Journal
 9 days ago

(BARRE, VT) Sunday is set to be rainy in Barre, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Barre:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aSvlIH900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

