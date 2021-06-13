Cancel
Sturgeon Bay, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 9 days ago

STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvlFcy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

