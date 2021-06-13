Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

Hazard Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 9 days ago

HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0aSvlADL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hazard Post

Hazard Post

Hazard, KY
11
Followers
20
Post
768
Views
ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazard, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hazard, KYPosted by
Hazard Post

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Hazard

(HAZARD, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hazard Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.