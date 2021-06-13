Cancel
Okmulgee, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Okmulgee

Okmulgee Voice
OKMULGEE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvl9Pr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Okmulgee, OK
Sunday has sun for Okmulgee — 3 ways to make the most of it

(OKMULGEE, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Okmulgee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!