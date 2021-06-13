Cancel
Escanaba, MI

A rainy Sunday in Escanaba — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Escanaba Bulletin
 9 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Escanaba Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Escanaba:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvl8X800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

