Greenfield, CA

Greenfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Greenfield News Watch
 9 days ago

GREENFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvl6lg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

With Greenfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

