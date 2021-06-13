Cancel
Kapaa, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Kapaa

Kapaa Digest
 9 days ago

KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aSvl40E00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

