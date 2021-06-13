Daily Weather Forecast For Kapaa

KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F 13 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F 13 mph wind



