Daily Weather Forecast For Kapaa
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 13 mph wind
