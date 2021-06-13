Cancel
Jamestown, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 9 days ago

JAMESTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvl1M300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

