Hudson, NY

Weather Forecast For Hudson

Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 9 days ago

HUDSON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hudson, NY
ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

