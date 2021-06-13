Weather Forecast For Hudson
HUDSON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
