Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Cleveland

Posted by 
Cleveland News Flash
Cleveland News Flash
 9 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) A sunny Sunday is here for Cleveland, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cleveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvkzgP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland, MS
6
Followers
15
Post
788
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cheboygan, MIPosted by
Cheboygan Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For Cheboygan

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cheboygan: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, June
Homestead, PAPosted by
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Homestead

(HOMESTEAD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homestead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Cleveland, MSPosted by
Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cleveland: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight
Sterling, COPosted by
Sterling Post

Sterling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sterling: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Slippery Rock, PAPosted by
Slippery Rock Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slippery Rock: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly sunny
Posted by
Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Damariscotta: Tuesday, June 22: Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear