Galax, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Galax

Galax Bulletin
 9 days ago

GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvkyng00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

