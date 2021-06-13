4-Day Weather Forecast For Galax
GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
