Kittanning, PA

Kittanning Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 9 days ago

KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aSvkxux00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kittanning, PA
With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

