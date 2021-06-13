Kittanning Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



