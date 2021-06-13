Kittanning Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
