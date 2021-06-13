Cancel
Atmore, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Atmore

Atmore News Alert
 9 days ago

ATMORE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvkuGm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Atmore News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

