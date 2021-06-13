4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmville
FARMVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
