Daily Weather Forecast For Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
