Silver City, NM

Weather Forecast For Silver City

Posted by 
Silver City News Watch
Silver City News Watch
 9 days ago

SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzhcc_0aSvkmSC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Silver City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

