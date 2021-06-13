Weather Forecast For Silver City
SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
