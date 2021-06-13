Cancel
Yankton, SD

Yankton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 9 days ago

YANKTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvkivI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

