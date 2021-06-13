4-Day Weather Forecast For Safford
SAFFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 114 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 115 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 110 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
