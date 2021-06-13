4-Day Weather Forecast For Safford

SAFFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 114 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 115 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 111 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 110 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



