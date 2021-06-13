Cancel
Ontario, OR

Ontario Weather Forecast

Ontario Times
 9 days ago

ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvkfH700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ontario, OR
With Ontario Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

