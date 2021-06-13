Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.