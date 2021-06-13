Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.