Connellsville, PA

Connellsville Weather Forecast

Connellsville Updates
 9 days ago

CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aSvkccw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

