Connellsville Weather Forecast
CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
