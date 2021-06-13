Shippensburg Daily Weather Forecast

SHIPPENSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.