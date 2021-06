In the July 2021 issue of British Vogue, Anthony Joshua joins model sparring partner Jourdan Dunn to exchange views on motivation, manhood, music and manners. Anthony Joshua’s shoot for Vogue was running hours behind schedule. Not because he was making diva-ish demands, as you might suspect of a World Heavyweight Champion and Olympic gold medallist (“charming” was the word every single person on set that day used to describe the 31-year-old), but because he was being approached by fans at every turn. Photographed on the first warm day of spring in Weavers Fields in east London, Joshua not only welcomed every one of the many interruptions, but actively encouraged them, clearly enjoying each interaction.