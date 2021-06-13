Cancel
Coalinga, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coalinga

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
 9 days ago

COALINGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvkWHS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coalinga, CA
