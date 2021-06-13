Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

Mount Pleasant Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant News Beat
Mt Pleasant News Beat
 9 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvkVOj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mt Pleasant, TX
With Mt Pleasant News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mount Pleasant, TX
Posted by
Mt Pleasant News Beat

Mt Pleasant gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MT PLEASANT, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mt Pleasant area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2313 S Jefferson Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Exxon at 2302 N Jefferson Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.