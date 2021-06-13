Cancel
Clanton, AL

Sunday rain in Clanton: Ideas to make the most of it

Clanton News Alert
 9 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clanton Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clanton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aSvkTdH00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clanton, AL
With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

